50 Filipinos in Spain caught with fake visas

Fifty Filipinos were caught in Ibiza, Spain using passports with fake Schengen visas.



The news broke out in local and national newspapers after a police press release.

Reports said a travel agency in Manila managed flights of the 50 Filipinos to different European destinations and gave them fraudulent visas for which they paid P75,000 or about 1,300 Euros each.



The agency was said to have earned 100,000 euros from such illicit operations.

Ben Castillo, interpreter and mediator for the 50 Filipinos before the Spanish Ministry of Justice, said they face 2 cases: falsification of public documents and irregular stay in Spain.

“The 50 who were caught, those are with fake visas, but those who were caught without papers number maybe almost 150 now,” added Castillo.

The Philippine Consulate General in Barcelona, whose jurisdiction covers the Balearic Islands where Ibiza belongs, is now in contact with the 50 Filipinos.

Consul General Theresa Lazaro, in an interview, said she has been in contact with the Police Department head but could not disclose any more information as the case is still under investigation.

She strongly advised visa applicants to visit embassy websites to check all the information needed in securing visas to the country where they intend to travel.

Some Filipino residents in Ibiza said police recently went house-to-house to check the visas of suspected illegal immigrants. Some, upon hearing the news, surrendered theirs voluntarily.

Around 2,500 Filipinos live on the island of Ibiza.

Filipino community leaders Oscar Palacios and Cristina Tuazon said Filipinos have always been held highly on the island as hard-working and peace-loving people.

“They don't think Filipinos are criminals because they can see that they are cooperating with the police, they see the honesty in their answers and so they say the Filipinos are actually the victims,” said Tuazon, who also acts as the interpreter of the group before the Spanish Commission on Immigration.



- Report from Sandra Sotelo Aboy, TFC News

RELATED VIDEO: