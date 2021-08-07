MANILA—Three Delta variant cases detected in Iloilo City have recovered, according to Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Treñas said in a statement posted on the Iloilo city government’s Facebook page Saturday that they still “will reswab everyone and all close contacts.”

The Department of Health Western Mindanao Center for Health Development announced on Friday the detection of 31 additional local cases of COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant.

“After we were informed of the presence of the three Delta variant positive patients, our CESU (city Epidemiology and surveillance unit) immediately got to work,” Treñas said.

Of the total, 19 were from Antique, 2 from Capiz, 3 from Iloilo City, and 7 from the Iloilo province. The results were part of the 99 samples sent to the Philippine Genome Center for sequencing on July 23.

“All of the Delta variant cases were requested to go to our quarantine facilities their families, if any, to be swabbed. All close contacts will be swabbed,” the mayor said.

The DOH also placed the city under its Alert Level 4 classification category, in which “dedicated hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are more than 70% occupied, regardless of Delta variant presence.”

The health department also said that areas under Level 4 are expected to "increase hospital beds, especially intensive care unit beds.”

Treñas in a previous interview said that 70 percent of hospital beds, ICU beds and isolation beds in the city were occupied by patients from nearby areas, while only 30 percent are patients from the city.

The city is under enhanced community quarantine August 6 to 15.

