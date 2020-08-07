Though swamped, hospitals won't face 'live-or-die' option for COVID patients: DOH exec

MANILA--The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday sought to dispel concerns that hospitals might soon be swamped with COVID-19 patients to the point that they would need to decide who would live or die, as the number of infections continued to rise.

The government has begun "priming" its pandemic strategy with aggressive swabbing and contact tracing, while beefing up hospital referrals and bed capacity, with infections nearing 120,000--the most in Southeast Asia--as of Thursday.

"We are doing everything possible (so) that we will not reach that point where we are going to decide who lives and who will not live," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in response to a question in an online forum.

Fears of COVID-19 cases overwhelming the health care system pushed the government to recalibrate its pandemic strategy, a move driven also in large part by complaints made public by overworked medical front liners.

A new referral system is now in place to help ensure that severe and critical cases, in particular, will be accommodated, while decongesting hospitals by transferring mild patients to other facilities.

The DOH also plans to hire close to 10,000 health care workers, who will be needed with hospitals allotting more beds for COVID-19, while also bringing community-based doctors to Metro Manila as reinforcement.

But some of these medical workers under the government's "Doctors to the Barrios" program were worried about leaving some of the poorest communities in the country with much weaker health care systems.

One doctor was also concerned that they might end up spreading the virus from Metro Manila once they were deployed back to the communities.

"Yun pong sinasabi na baka mahawa sila, lahat naman ng tao pwedeng mahawa e, di ba?" Vergeire said.

(Everyone can actually be infected.)

"Sana po, kung makikinig lang sila, hindi naman po namin sila pababayaan. Hindi namin sila isasabak sa sang giyera na hindi namin sila bibigyan ng proteksyon."

(I hope they will listen. They will not be neglected. We will not send them to battle without protection.)

Vergeire said the government would look for other health workers to replace doctors who would be sent temporarily to Metro Manila, the coronavirus epicenter.

"Pumasok tayo sa gobyerno, pumasok tayo dito sa trabahong ito, nag-aral tayo ng pagka-doktor, sumumpa tayo na pagka may mangangailangan satin na may sakit, tutulong tayo," she said.

(We joined government, we took this job, we studied medicine, and we took an oath to attend to those in need.)

"Sa tingin ko, kailangan lang isa-isip at isa-puso ng bawat health care worker yang sinumpaan naming tungkulin," she added, saying the DOH was meeting with the doctors to address their concerns.

(Each health care worker should bear this in mind and take this to heart.)

The DOH has identified communities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces where government teams will conduct a 2-week, door-to-door search for all residents showing COVID-19 symptoms so they can be swabbed.

The same strategy can be applied in other high-risk areas in the country after the modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ was imposed in the National Capital Region, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal until Aug. 18, said Vergeire.