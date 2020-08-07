SAP payment partners allowed to operate at full capacity in MECQ areas

Residents receive cash assistance as part of the government's Social Amelioration Program in Malibay in Pasay City on May 1, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Payment centers used for the distribution of cash aid under the social amelioration program will be allowed to operate at full capacity in areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine to hasten the dispensation of assistance.

The government's inter-agency task force on pandemic response (IATF) heeded on Thursday the appeal of the Department of Social Welfare and Development to allow their partner financial service providers to operate at full capacity.

Financial service providers were initially allowed to run at 50 percent of its operating capacity.

"The employees of said financial service providers shall be allowed full mobility in the performance of their functions," the IATF said in its latest resolution.

Beneficiaries of the cash aid program are also allowed to leave their homes to avail of the help, it added.

Areas that were reverted to MECQ until Aug. 18 are Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal.

The government has yet to complete the distribution of the final tranche of its two-part cash aid program meant to help some 23 million poor families cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the program, beneficiaries will receive cash aid ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 based on minimum wage rates in the region.

As of this week, the DSWD said it has finished the distribution of aid to 9.6 million families or 69 percent of the target beneficiaries for the second tranche.