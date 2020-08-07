QC reports 85 new coronavirus cases; total now 7,569

MANILA - Quezon City on Friday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 7,569.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 53 more people were cleared of the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 4,766.

The city's death toll went up to 313, with 2 new fatalities recorded, data from the Department of Health (DOH) also showed.

From the tally of infections, some 7,494 patients have complete addresses while 2,389 are considered active.

To date, Barangay Batasan Hills has recorded the most coronavirus infections with 332, followed by Bahay Toro (262), Pasong Tamo (259), Commonwealth (245) and Culiat (221).

The city has placed several areas under special concern lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, including: