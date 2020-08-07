Gordon's daughter decries 'finger-pointing' after family driver allegedly infects others with COVID-19

Sen. Richard Gordon leads a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry in May 2017. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File Photo

MANILA (UPDATED) - The daughter of Sen. Richard Gordon on Friday decried how several individuals have been "pointing fingers" at their family after one of their drivers allegedly infected other people with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including a couple now reportedly in critical condition.

The Gordon family's driver supposedly stayed with 15 others in the basement quarters of a condominium in Taguig before he found out he was a carrier of the disease.

"I feel pointing fingers concerning a virus that is widespread and highly-contagious is not appropriate," Marnie Gordon-Sambalido said in a statement.

"Yes, it is possible that they may have been infected by our drivers but it is equally possible that our drivers got it from the many other drivers or staff [in the condominium]," she said.

One of the drivers who contracted the disease allegedly ended up transmitting COVID-19 to his employers, who traveled to their rest house in Punta Fuego, Batangas, exposing more people to the virus.

The couple are recuperating in an intensive care unit. Their cook also tested positive for COVID-19.

"It just so happened that our drivers got tested first and the information was purposely shared by us," Gordon-Sambalido said.

"It is very difficult to trace the origins of an infection with absolute certainty," she said.

The Gordon family's driver is suspected to have contracted the virus from the senator's staff who were also working in the Philippine Red Cross, which is chaired by Sen. Gordon.

Sen. Gordon and his wife as well as the family's 2 helpers have tested negative for COVID-19 and have ended their 2-week isolation.

"What kept my father protected (despite being exposed and surrounded by the staff who tested positive) were wearing a mask and frequent hand washing. We cannot emphasize this enough," Gordon-Sambalido said.

The condominium's residents who have interacted with the Gordon family and their helpers have also been notified and asked to remain in isolation while waiting for the results of their July 18 swab tests, she said.

A team was also sent to "disinfect the driver’s quarters and lounge" in the Taguig condominium last month.

As of the last week of July, at least 17 members of Gordon's office had tested positive for COVID-19.