DOH: Cebu hospital is PH’s 100th coronavirus testing lab

MANILA - The Philippines now has 100 licensed testing laboratories for COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

The DOH has accredited Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City to conduct reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), considered the gold standard in coronavirus testing.

Some 87 laboratories are also undergoing the 5-stage licensing process, which the DOH said could further boost the country's coronavirus testing capacity.

As of August 5, the country has conducted 1,667,831 tests on 1,557,105 unique individuals. It also recorded an average daily testing capacity of 27,800 within the last 7 days.

To date, the Philippines has logged 122,754 coronavirus cases, of which 53,734 are considered active cases.

The nationwide caseload includes 2,168 fatalities and 66,852 recoveries.

As the government continues to authorize laboratories to run COVID-19 tests, the country now leads in testing capacity in all of Southeast Asian, the health department said.

Following the Philippines in testing against the virus is Indonesia, which has tested a total of 908,000. It also has testing average of 14,291 per day within the last 7 days, according to Our World in Data.