Cardema back at NYC? That's Duterte's prerogative, says Palace

MANILA - No one can question President Rodrigo Duterte's choice of appointees, Malacañang said Friday, after the return of controversial Ronald Cardema at the National Youth Commission drew flak.

Cardema, who withdrew his nomination as representative of the Duterte Youth party-list after being deemed ineligible by the Commission on Elections due to his age, is reportedly back at the NYC.

"Ang mga presidential appointments ay the sole and exclusive prerogative of the President," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(Presidential appointments are the sole and exclusive prerogative of the President.)

"Sang-ayon po sa Saligang Batas ay wala pong kahit na sino ang pupuwede mag-question sa mga ganyang appointment," he added.

(The Constitution provides that no one can question such appointments.)

Cardema, who was 34, at the time of the midterm elections, drew criticism for his attempt to run as representative of the Duterte Youth party-list even while the law requires youth representatives to be from 25 to 30 years old.

He also figured in a word war with poll commissioner Rowena Guanzon, who he accused of extortion. Guanzon, however, denied the claims, calling Cardema "stupid."