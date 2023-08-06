MMDA says to finish EDSA bus lane repairs on time

Traffic builds up as DPWH personnel work on the emergency EDSA road repairs in Quezon City on August 5, 2023 after recent incessant rains damaged the major thoroughfare. The MMDA has advised the public to use alternative routes or public transportation in anticipation of traffic jams during the repairs, which are expected to be completed around 5 a.m. of August 9. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Sunday said it would complete repairs on EDSA bus carousel lanes on time as it braces for heavy traffic on Metro Manila's main thoroughfare on Monday.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said favorable weather conditions on Saturday helped speed up the repairs and asphalt overlays in EDSA's bus lanes.

As of Sunday, MMDA workers were already pouring cement in some parts of the lanes.

“Maganda naman iyong pagaka-kumpuni ng mga kalsada dahil nakisama ang weather buong maghapon walang ulan, so maraming natapos na mga ina-aspalto," he said.

(The road repairs have been going smoothly because there was no rain yesterday. So many sections of the road were completed on schedule.)

Artes said the curing period of the cemented lanes would take 3 days. Only one site was unfinished on Sunday with completion expected within the day.

"Iyong traffic, I think we managed it well... Although stop-and-go ang traffic hindi siya tumukod at hindi tayo nagka-carmageddon na kaya masasabi ko na successful naman iyong traffic management plan na nailatag natin,” he added.

(I think we managed the traffic well. Although the traffic was 'stop-and-go,' it did not cause a jam. So I can say that the traffic management plan we had laid out was successful.)

He also noted that many motorists heeded the MMDA's advice to use alternate routes or simply to stay at home.

"Marami siguro sa kababayan natin ang tumugon sa ating panawagan na kung hindi importante huwag munang lumabas at gumamit ng alternative na daan dahil tumatakbo yung traffic, parang normal weekend traffic nga lang ang nangyari,” he said.

(Many of our fellow Filipinos heeded our advice to stay at home if traveling was unnecessary, or to use alternate routes. Judging by how the traffic went, it felt like normal weekend traffic.)

Despite this, Artes said the MMDA was still bracing for possible heavy traffic along EDSA on Monday as thousands return to work and school.

Meanwhile, some EDSA bus carousel drivers said they have felt an improvement in the bus lanes since the repairs were done.

Driver Florentino Alaurin said the bumpy rides were reduced due to the asphalt overlay.

“Maganda na po ang takbo hindi na po iyong malubak,” Alaurin said.

(Our drives have been smoother and less bumpy.)

The road repairs started Friday night and are expected to be completed early Wednesday morning.



— Report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

