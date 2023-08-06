Marcos declares October as 'Communications Month'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. poses for a photo with Secretary Cheloy Garafil and other officers of the "revamped" Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Feb. 16, 2023. PCO handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared October of each year as "Communications Month" as it coincides with the anniversary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Malacañang said Sunday.

In a statement, the Palace said that the move is part of the Marcos administration's efforts to recognize the "vital role" of communication and the media in engaging and involving Filipinos, as well as enriching the quality of public discourse on all matters of governance.

“The administration aims to provide true, accurate and relevant information regarding its policies, priority programs, and projects to nurture a well-informed and enlightened citizenry through appropriate media,” Marcos said.

The PCO, which is tasked to create and maintain a messaging system of the executive branch and the Office of the President, celebrates its anniversary on October 11.

With the proclamation, the President tasked the PCO to lead the celebration of Communications Month, as well as identifying programs, projects and activities for the annual celebration.

Marcos also urged all government agencies, as well as the private sector and non-governmental organizations to join and support the PCO in the observance of Communications Month and its anniversary.

The PCO is currently headed by Secretary Cheloy Garafil, who succeeded lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles in 2022 after the latter resigned from her duties citing "medical reasons."