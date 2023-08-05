Manila fire leaves over 100 families homeless

Victims of a fire that spread at a residential area in Manila on Saturday. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Around 100 families lost their homes in a fire that swept through a residential area at Barangay 650, Intramuros, Manila City on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started at around 4:57 p.m., and escalated to the fourth alarm at 5:16 p.m. as it spread to adjacent houses.

Residents tried to outrun the blaze, grabbing whatever they could carry.

TINGNAN: Higit 100 pamilya ang nawalan ng tirahan sa sunog na sumiklab sa Barangay 650, Port Area, Intramuros, Manila, Sabado ng hapon.



“Pagdating namin, malakas na ‘yung apoy. Hindi na namin maano kung anong dadamputin. Lumabas na kami kaagad para hindi kami mapahamak,” according to Elizabeth Ramos.

Most of the affected families were left to sleep on the street as they appealed for assistance from the government.

“Nag-iisip pa kami kung saan ho kami’y tutuloy. Walang financial, wala. Ang panawagan ko ngayon tulungan kami ng gobyerno,” fire victim Muslimen Macabada said.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed around 60 houses made of light construction materials.

The fire lasted for almost five hours before it was declared out at 9:49 p.m.

No reports of casualties or injuries were recorded.