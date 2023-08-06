Young Filipino Catholics pose for a photo during the local version of the World Youth Day in Valenzuela City on Aug. 6, 2023. Photo courtesy: Eucharistic Youth Movement EYM Philippines

MANILA — Hundreds of young Catholic faithful joined in the closing ceremony of the local World Youth Day on Sunday.

The celebration kicked off Sunday morning with a motorcade where the Jubilee Cross was transferred from Manila Cathedral to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Valenzuela City.

A concelebrated Mass was held at the national shrine, led by Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo.

Several activities in the afternoon followed such as a talk and workshop led by Fr. Roseller Atilano, adoration with prayer chants, candle lighting, a short writing activity, sharing of prayer experiences, as well as an animation.

The festivities would be closed with a recorded message from Pope Francis and the singing of WYD 2023 theme song.

According to Eucharistic Youth Movement EYM Philippines, the program’s theme was centered on Luke 1:39 — "Mary arose and went with haste."

The local ceremony coincides with the closing of the global celebration of World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 16th international edition ran from from August 1 to August 6 and was presided over by 86-year-old Pope Francis.

The World Youth Day is the largest Catholic event in the world.

