MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Sunday said it would offer a program to pay financially challenged college students to teach elementary school learners how to read.

DSWD spokesperson Rommel Lopez said on Radyo 630 that the pilot implementation of the "Tara Basa" (Let's Read) program would be from Aug. 14 until November this year.

Some 6,000 junior and senior college students from select state universities in Metro Manila would be part of the program's pilot implementation, where they would be given the title of "Youth Development Workers," Lopez said, adding that the beneficiaries have already undergone prior training.

These students would then tutor about 63,000 Grade 1 students with difficulty reading from 490 schools all over the National Capital Region (NCR), with each college student handling 10 tutees each. The tutoring sessions would last 2 hours a day for 20 days.

To entice parents of children with reading difficulties to avail of the program, the DSWD would offer them a cash assistance of P235 each.

"It's like shooting two birds with one stone," Lopez said of the program.

While the program would begin rolling out in Metro Manila, Lopez said the DSWD was planning to expand the program nationwide depending on its success in the NCR.

"Dito nga po sa ating ginagawa na pilot implementation, iyong mga inputs po along the way will be part na po ng gagawin natin kung upskilling na po iyong pag-uusapan o palalawakin natin nationwide," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(The inputs we would be getting from our pilot implementation will be included in our plans should we expand the program nationwide.)

He noted that reading ability data for students in the NCR was more accessible than in the provinces, prompting DSWD to first launch the program in the capital.

He also said that the DSWD would base the performance of the college student tutors on the reading ability of their tutees.

"Ito po iyong pangako ni Sec. Rex Gatchalian that the new programs of the DSWD will not be replacing iyong dati. Gagawin lang po nating improvement," Lopez said.

(This is the part of Sec. Rex Gatchalian's promise to improve DSWD's old programs instead of replacing them.)

According to the Department of Education (DepEd) in NCR, more than 49,000 students in the region from Grades 1 to 3 have difficulty reading.

