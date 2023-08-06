Residents of Barangay Frances in Calumpit, Bulacan use boats and improvised flotation devices as the flood in their community reach neck-deep on July 31, 2023 due to continuous rains for days. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday assured that government hospitals nationwide have enough supplies of medicines as it braces for a possible surge of leptospirosis cases in flood-hit areas such as Bulacan and Pampanga.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they were expecting leptospirosis infections to rise as Filipinos dealt with massive floods triggered by monsoon rains and Typhoons Egay (Doksuri) and Falcon (Khanun).

"Expected ko marami magkaka-[leptospirosis] niyan... Flood waters are dirty. Kung ikaw ay naglagi diyan na hindi mo naman kailangan, pwede ka talagang tamaan," Herbosa said.

(I expect a rise of leptospirosis infections. Flood waters are dirty. If you tend to wade in deep floods even if you don't have to, you may get infected.)

He noted that those with open wounds and waded in floods may have a higher chance of getting leptospirosis. Because of this, he advised those who may symptoms like chills, body pain, and headache to see a doctor right away.

"Kung meron ka sugat sa paa, hindi ka dapat pumunta sa baha. Magkonsulta kayo lalo kung napalusong kayo.... Ipakita nyo sa doktor para magbigay siya ng reseta," he added.

(If you have wounds on your feet, you should not be wading in the flood. See a doctor if you were forced to wade. Show your physician your wounds so he or she could prescribe you medicines.)

In anticipation of possible leptospirosis cases, Herbosa said the DOH had sent antibiotics to Ilocos before Typhoon Egay pounded the region. Central Luzon also has enough stocks of doxycycline, he said.

Herbosa also noted leptospirosis symptoms often show one to two weeks after a massive flood hits any given place.

The bacteria causing the disease usually comes from rat urine which may mix with flood water triggered by heavy rains.

—Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: