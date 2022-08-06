President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Malacañang on Saturday. MPC pool

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday morning at Malacañang, where they will tackle bilateral and economic relations.

Photos shared to reporters showed Blinken signing the Palace guestbook before his meeting with Marcos at about 9:30 a.m.

They are expected to tackle both countries' "increased cooperation on energy, trade, and investment, advancing our shared democratic values, and pandemic recovery," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price earlier said.

Blinken's visit comes amid tensions in Taiwan, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island angered China.

Blinken will meet Philippine Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo at about 11 a.m., before a press briefing with reporters later in the day.

More details to follow.