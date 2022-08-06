US. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, DOH-OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire, and Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna arrive at Manila Zoo.

MANILA – US State Secretary Antony Blinken led the ceremonial turnover of additional coronavirus aid to the Philippines at Manila Zoo on Saturday, one of the diplomat's stops in his official visit to the country.

Blinken joined US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna for a pediatric vaccination activity.

The country is also expected to receive COVID-19 aid from the US government, as cases continued to rise in the Philippines.

"These donations from the US government equate to a massive improvement in the country's COVID-19 response. Thank you, and the Filipinos will never forget your kindness and generosity, especially during these trying times," Vergeire said at the event.

United States Agency for International Development led the pediatric vaccination.

Blinken arrived in Manila to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo.

On Friday, the Philippines recorded 4,701 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in nearly six months or since Feb. 7, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.