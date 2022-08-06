Nelson Palo, an airport janitor, with the money he found at NAIA Terminal 1 immigration area. Raoul Esperas

Airport authorities lauded an airport janitor for turning in an envelope containing more than P20,000 in cash.

The janitor was identified as Nestor Palo, who works for a company contracted by airport authority for cleaning services at NAIA Terminal 1.

Palo was cleaning the arrival immigration area Friday afternoon when he noticed a white envelope above the immigration table where passengers fill out arrival forms.

He checked the envelope and discovered the amount with some arrival documents.

He immediately reported the incident at the lost-and-found section of the NAIA Terminal 1, airport police department, which made the initial inventory of the items in the envelope.

They found a health pass document bearing a Japanese name and is now under follow-up by the airport authorities.

As a contractual third-party employee, Palo receives less than a P12,000 monthly wage. He said he was never tempted to take the envelope containing money, because he said he has strong values.

Airport police is now locating the owner of the envelope, which will remain with airport authorities. – Report by Raoul Esperas

