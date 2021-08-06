MANILA - The provincial director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Sulu was shot dead by a fellow police officer in a quarantine control checkpoint on Friday, an initial police report said.

According to a police spot report obtained by ABS-CBN News, Sulu PNP Provincial Director PCol. Michael Bawayan, Jr. was inspecting a quarantine checkpoint past 4 p.m. in Barangay Asturias, Jolo when Police Staff Sgt. Imran Jilah shot him.

Police said Jilah's intent has "yet to be determined."

Bawayan, who was 49 years old, was bropught to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) - Sulu Provincial Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jilah was killed during the incident after Bawayan's security "retaliated to protect" him, the police report read.

More details to follow.