MAYNILA - Inaasahan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na maibababa na ngayong Biyernes sa mga lokal na pamahalaan sa Metro Manila ang pondo at dokumento para sa ayuda na ibibigay ngayong nasa ilalim ng enhanced community quarantine ang rehiyon.

“For the National Capital Region, we hope that the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) will issue na po 'yung notice of cash allocation sa mga LGUs within the day,” ayon sa tagapagsalita ng DSWD na si Director Irene Dumlao.

Sinabi ni Dumlao sa panayam sa TeleRadyo na hindi na dadaan pa sa kanilang ahensiya ang pondo batay sa napagpulungan nila nitong Huwebes.

“Direct transfer na po to the local government unit and hopefully, with this procedure, mas ma-expedite po natin 'yung distribution ng aid,” sabi niya.

Ang mga LGU na aniya ang maghahanap ng paraan kung paano mas epektibong maibabahagi ang pondo sa mga benepisyaryo nila.

“Once they receive the notice of cash allocation ay sila na po magsasagawa ng mga pamamaraan para ma-distribute ang ayuda na P1K per individual na hindi hihigit sa P4K kada pamilya,” sabi niya.

Patuloy naman na magbibigay ng technical assistance at monitoring ang DSWD at Department of the Interior and Local Government sa distribusyon ng ayuda.

“Para matiyak that the distribution will be done in the most efficient and expeditious manner and likewise, 'yung isasagawa nilang activities will conform [with] the minimum health and safety protocols,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 6 Agosto 2021