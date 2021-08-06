Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government is targeting to vaccinate more people during the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila to increase the number of fully vaccinated people in the capital region to at least 50 percent.

“Ini-expect namin by the end of lockdown at least nakapag-vaccinate na tayo ng additional 4 million people para at least makuha natin yung 50 percent ng fully vaccinated dito sa Metro Manila at maiangat din natin ang fully vaccinated sa ibang area,” vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(We're expecting that by the end of the lockdown we are able to vaccinate an additional 4 million people to get at least 50 percent of the fully vaccinated individuals in Metro Manila and likewise increase the number of fully vaccinated people in other areas.)

Government approved the request of Metro Manila mayors for an additional 4 million COVID-19 vaccines to ramp up their immunization program during the ECQ.

Galvez said Metro Manila and other areas under the toughest lockdown would receive millions of vaccines against COVID-19.

“Dinodoble namin supply. Sa Metro Manila, isusupply namin more or less 4 million at 2.5 million sa karatig regions. Ibang areas na may surge areas we will also provide millions of vaccines,” he said.

(We doubled the supply. In Metro Manila, we will supply more or less 4 million and 2.5 million in nearby regions. We will also provide millions of vaccines to other areas experiencing a surge.)

With this, they hope to increase the daily vaccination for Metro Manila to at least 250,000, more or less 150,000 a day for regions 3 and 4, and also increase significantly the vaccination in other regions.

Galvez said 23,168,888 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide. This includes around 10.69 million fully vaccinated individuals and about 12.4 million who have received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the national level, Galvez said they are expecting to gain significant accomplishment in vaccinating vulnerable sectors of the population or those under the category of health workers, senior, and persons with comorbidities during the ECQ.

“Mako-contain na natin ang COVID-19, meaning we will reduce death and hospitalization,” he said.

The implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila starts today until August 20 to mitigate the possible effects of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“Ang ECQ po nating ginagawa para preventive measure o preemptive,” he said.

(Were doing this ECQ as a preventive or preemptive measure.)

Despite the many challenges, government and local government units are working toward further increasing to 750,000 or 1 million the daily vaccination to achieve herd immunity.

“Pag nakuha natin by mid September magiging significant ang ating contribution sa herd immunity,” he said.

