Ex-senator Trillanes’ mother passes away

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2021 02:54 PM


MANILA — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday said his mother has passed away at 87. 

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Estelita Fuentes Trillanes," Trillanes said on Twitter. 

"She died of complications due to her advanced Parkinson's condition. She was 87," he added. 

A photo of Trillanes and his family during what appears to be his graduation at the Philippine Military Academy accompanied his tweet. Trillanes, a retired Navy officer, belongs to the PMA Class 1995. 

