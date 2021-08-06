Ex-senator Trillanes’ mother passes away

MANILA — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday said his mother has passed away at 87.
"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Estelita Fuentes Trillanes," Trillanes said on Twitter.
"She died of complications due to her advanced Parkinson's condition. She was 87," he added.
A photo of Trillanes and his family during what appears to be his graduation at the Philippine Military Academy accompanied his tweet. Trillanes, a retired Navy officer, belongs to the PMA Class 1995.