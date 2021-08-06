MANILA - The local government of Baguio City ordered the extension of the temporary suspension of non essential travels in the summer capital until August 15.

“Due to the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant, we must take necessary steps to mitigate its impact in the community,” Mayor Benjamin Magalong said in the advisory he signed on Friday.

Based on the result of the latest batch of genome sequencing, Philippines registered 116 additional Delta variant cases. Of these, 95 are local transmission cases.

Magalong said the city’s move is “appropriate and necessary” to assess the LGU’s efforts in border management, contact tracing, and patient management in all health facilities.

This comes after Metro Manila and nearby areas were placed under stricter community quarantine, and the province of Benguet also released its own advisory on tightening measures in its checkpoints.

The mayor said they are also ramping up efforts to increase their health care capacity, acquiring medicines and other supplies.

“Through all our concerted efforts, our city has always managed to quickly contain surges as they happen, and we will continue to soldier on through our timely initiatives whenever situations like this arise, but let us out rule out a worst-case scenario especially since there is high probability that the number of Delta cases will increase if we become complacent,” said Magalong.

Magalong also urged residents to limit travels outside the city.

Baguio City has recorded 373 active cases as of August 5. A total of 12 barangays are currently on lockdown in the city.

