4 tropical cyclones being monitored outside PH

Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said it was monitoring 4 tropical cyclones outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Tropical Storm Lupit, located 580 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, could enter PAR, weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

"It's possible it will only graze through the western corner of PAR because it's on its way to the southeastern part of China," Rojas told Teleradyo in Filipino.

Lupit is packing 75 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds with gusts of up to 90 kph.

Meanwhile, tropical storms Mirinae and Nida were spotted in extreme northern Luzon.

Mirinae, formerly Gorio, has maximum sustained winds of 75kph and gustiness of 90 kph, while Nida is packing 65 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

A tropical depression, meanwhile, was located 1,795 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

"All of them are helping intensify the southwest monsoon (habagat), which is affecting the northern part of Luzon," Rojas said.

Monsoon rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Benguet, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather but with chances of rain in the afternoon or night due to thunderstorms, Rojas said.

