The ANC Brief: New epicenter

The country’s numbers on COVID-19 are still rising. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Neck and neck

The Philippines looms as the new epicenter of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia as Metro Manila and surrounding areas are put under a stricter lockdown. With COVID-19 cases at more than 115,000, the country is neck and neck with Indonesia for the most cases in Southeast Asia.

'Whiff of corruption'

Whatever happened to President Duterte’s boast that he would fire officials at the mere whiff or whisper of corruption? The Palace said the president won’t sack embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHleath) president Ricardo Morales except when there is evidence. A whistleblower has detailed allegations of corruption in a congressional hearing, and the Presidential Anti Corruption Commission (PACC) recommended the filing of charges against 36 PhilHealth officials.

Economic contraction

Second quarter GDP numbers will be announced today and the expectation is that it will be the worse than the first quarter. The Philippine Statistics Authority revised downward the country’s first quarter GDP figure from –0.2 to –0.7.

Beirut blasts

At least two Filipinos died in the massive blasts in Beirut. Rescuers continue their search for survivors in the wake of the blast.

Hail to the chief

People are claiming he's the head of a syndicate. But once upon a time, Ricardo Morales was a very different man from the kind he is currently being painted to be.