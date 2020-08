Lahat ng nawalang seafarer sa Beirut blast nahanap na: DFA

MAYNILA - Nahanap na ang lahat ng 11 seafarer na nawala sa nangyaring pagsabog sa Beirut, kabisera ng bansang Lebanon.

Proof of Life. PH Embassy in Beirut CDA Ajeet Panemanglor visits Filipino seafarers earlier reported missing. The seafarers who sustained minor injuries are now with the management of the shipping company.#DFAinACTION#AssistanceToNationals#OFWHelp pic.twitter.com/Yhdp8PJw2x