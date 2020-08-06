Gov't completes post-Yolanda housing project for Ormoc: Nograles

MANILA - The government has completed its free housing project for victims of 2013 Super Typhoon Yolanda in Ormoc City, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Thursday.

The government turned over 1,419 housing units in an online ceremony.

"We have seen how determined everyone was in finishing the project despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. Work was sustained and non-stop," Nograles, who chairs Task Force Yolanda, said.

Of the turned-over housing units, 1,000 are located in Bagong Pag-asa Subdivision Phase 1, while 419 units can be found in Bagong Pag-asa Subdivision Phase 2, located in Barangay Margen.

The Cabinet official also assured the public that the government is on track for the turnover of housing units for Eastern Visayas--particularly in Cabucgayan, Biliran and Almeria in Biliran province, and Tacloban City, Baybay City, and Basey in Samar.

Nograles last year said the government aims to start "community development" in the relocation sites this year.

Yolanda, a monster storm that hit central Philippines in 2013, killed over 6,000 people and left thousands more homeless.