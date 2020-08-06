Forgiven by Joy Belmonte, QC official faces CHR probe over 'shoot-to-kill' post

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said on Thursday it was investigating a Quezon City official who, in a Facebook post, threatened to "shoot-to-kill" quarantine violators.

Rannie Ludovica, a former city councilor and now head of the Quezon City local government's Task Force Disiplina, drew flak on social media for a post on his personal Facebook account that read: "Mula bukas shoot to kill na ang mga lalabag sa MECQ" as Metro Manila reverted to a stricter quarantine.

The post has reportedly been taken down.

Ludovica has since clarified that his "shoot to kill" post was not official policy of the Quezon City local government. He also blamed news website Rappler for its initial report on his statement which he claimed made it appear it was official policy.

PROBE

Paalala ng CHR na maging mas maingat ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan sa pagbibigay ng anumang pahayag na tahasang bumabalewala sa karapatang pantao ng mga mamamayan dahil may kaakibat itong parusa lalo na’t wala itong ligal na batayan. https://t.co/OK6HprMQPO#ObligasyonAtKarapatan pic.twitter.com/GYyAyWEBQS — CHR Philippines (@chrgovph) August 4, 2020

According to CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia, the commission has already reached out to the Quezon City legal office to probe the official, adding they were "alarmed" by Ludovica's threat.

"Nakakabahala na meron tayong mga mga opisyal sa pamahalaan na nagbibitiw ng mga salita na hindi naaayon sa batas at hindi naaayon sa karapatang pantao," De Guia told ABS-CBN News.

(It was alarming that we have government officials who would utter such threats that are clearly against the law and human rights.)

The investigation will proceed even after QC Mayor Joy Belmonte gave Ludovica a "second chance."

Belmonte earlier called Ludovica's post as "irresponsible" and underscored that the former councilman's statement should not be considered as Quezon City's official policy.

—Reports from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News