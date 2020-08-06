Duterte asks PNP to be pandemic-resilient

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang, July 30, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr.,Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday asked the Philippine National Police to remain "pandemic-resilient" as the country continued its fight against COVID-19.

Duterte, in a taped message for the 119th anniversary of the police force, thanked the uniformed personnel for their service during the pandemic.

"I likewise extend our appreciation for your selfless service as frontliners in our fight against [the] COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"I ask you to ensure that the PNP will remain pandemic-resilient by adopting protective protocols in the new normal," he added.

As of Aug. 5, the PNP has confirmed 2,347 COVID-19 cases among its personnel, including 11 deaths and 1,384 recoveries.

The President, who has relied heavily on the military and police to enforce COVID-19 protocols, earlier said he would prioritize law enforcers once a vaccine against the virus becomes available.

The President had described uniformed personnel as the "backbone" of his administration.