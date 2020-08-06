Cebu marks 451st Founding Anniversary sans fanfare

A blue banner with the words 451st Founding Anniversary hangs in front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol Executive building. Photo courtesy of Sugbo News

The province of Cebu marked Thursday its 451st Founding Anniversary without the traditional activities because of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia did not prepare for her State of the Province Address but instead gave a simple speech where she urged local officials to forget about political rivalry and focus on the response against the impact of the pandemic.

"As long as this governor is still standing and we still have the active support of Vice Governor Junjun Davide and all of our provincial board members, may I tell you all Cebuanos, the state of the province is strong still," said Garcia.

Garcia also called on Cebuanos to observe discipline in following the minimum health standards and help resuscitate commerce in the province.

She reported a 2019 asset standing of P202.9 billion, a huge jump from the previous year's P34.5-B. She said that the increase can be attributed to the reappraisal of existing provincial properties.

But Garcia also admitted that the figures may mean nothing to those affected by the pandemic.

She said LGUs cannot spend all resources just to sustain the lockdowns in specific areas.

Her direction is to boost agri-business by way of developing the countryside.

She asked the Provincial Board to include in their legislative agenda ways and means to help the micro, small and medium enterprises. She hopes to allocate P5 million for every board member and P15 million for the vice-governor's office.