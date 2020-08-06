65 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,692

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19 is now at 9,692, with 65 new cases reported Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also said there are seven new recoveries, bringing the total to 5,737.

A total of 702 overseas Filipinos have died of the disease, with seven new fatalities recorded in Asia and the Pacific, and in the Middle East and Africa, it added.

Figures today show a modest spike in the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipino nationals abroad with 65 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, as well as in Middle East/ Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/z2huT0CQQM — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 6, 2020

To date, 3,253 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 292 in the Asia Pacific Region, 505 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa, and 140 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 119,460 people. The tally includes 2,150 deaths, 66,837 recoveries and 50,473 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News