DPWH: Asphalts in EDSA not substandard amid need for road repairs

MMDA personnel put up road signs to inform motorists of the repair that will start at 10pm of Friday, August 4 of the northbound and southbound sections of the EDSA Bus Carousel from Balintawak to Buendia Avenue due to the damage caused by incessant rains brought by the Habagat and the recent typhoons. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday said the asphalts it used in EDSA is not substandard, despite the need for road repairs.

DPWH on Friday commenced the asphalt overlay and re-blocking in 15 EDSA sites, dubbed as "one time, big time" road repairs, instead of doing these every weekend.

The timing was criticized by Senator JV Ejercito, who said the repairs must be done when the weather improves. He added that the asphalt's quality should be good so this would not be done from time to time.

"Parang Skyflakes na nga ang sabi ko sa kanila. Eh eto yung mabibilis mabutas pag malakas ang ulan.. Hindi ko alam kung sinasadya yan para taon-taon may maintenance,” he said on Friday.

But speaking on Radyo 630, Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said potholes in main thoroughfares prompted the agency to conduct the repairs, which he said was caused by the recent heavy rains.

"Siguro sa patuloy na pag-ulan kaya nagkakaroon tayo ng ganoong potholes sa mga kalsada natin. Kaya kailangan naming kumpunihin at ganito talaga ang phenomenon ng mga kalsada natin," he said.

Bonoan also maintained the asphalt and other materials they use is of quality.

"Hindi naman (substandard)," the DPWH said when asked if this was the case.

"Okay naman, may specification naman ang ginagawa natin sa pagkumpuni na kalsada. Yung sinasabi natin na — alalahanin din natin ang pavements katulad ng sa EDSA, matagal nang nilatag yan. Hindi naman isang taon siguro na nailatag tapos masisira kaagad, mayroon namang quality yung nilalagay naming materyales diyan," he said.

MMDA PREPARED

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), for its part, said it was prepared to help commuters and motorists find alternatives during the road repairs.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said they have already coordinated with the DPWH, contractors, and the local governments' traffic units so they could come up with a traffic management plan.

"Sa Monday, we expect heavy forming of traffic dahil may pasok na sa paaralan at ganoon din sa mga trabaho, kaya kami ay nakikiusap sa ating mga kababayan na gamitin ang alternatibong ruta," said Artes.

"Kung hindi ganoon kaimportante ang inyong mga lakad, ipagpaliban muna, gumamit ng Skyway or MRT para mabilis," he added.

The transportation department is prepared for a possible additional 100,000 passengers in their trains, he said, as commuters try to evade the heavy traffic.

The MMDA advised motorists on their social media accounts to take alternate routes to avoid possible traffic.

The EDSA road repairs are expected to be completed around 5 a.m. of August 9.

— with a report from Champ De Lunas and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News