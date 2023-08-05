22-year old woman shot dead in Caloocan City; gunman at large

MANILA -- A 22-year-old woman was shot dead by a still-unidentified gunman in Caloocan City on Friday night.

Concerned citizens notified the Caloocan Police Sub-Station 9 about an alleged shooting incident in Bagumbong Road, around 10:00 p.m.

But the body of the victim was gone from the crime scene upon the arrival of Police Major Joey Hizon, as her relatives rushed her to the Novaliches District Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

"Based doon sa mga witnesses namin, habang nakikiramay ito sa patay at may naglalaro ng sugal bigla na lang na may dumating na naka-motor so binaba siya binaril kaagad," Hizon said.

The alleged gunman was wearing a helmet and has yet to be identified. The riding-in-tandem escaped towards the direction of Deparo road.

Two empty bullets were recovered from the crime scene.

Hizon said the possible motive for the woman's shooting is an "old grudge."

"Medyo matagal ng alitan," he said. "Based sa mga kamag-anak nila, ito'y nagpapa-utang, so naninigil ng utang. Ang utang nito, may nagbabayad ng gabi, may nagbabayad ng araw. That is the reason why bakit nandito sila, para maningil."

"Kaya lang, may kaunting sugalan diyan. Napa-upo sa sugal, so siya naman pagdating noong suspek."

Murder charges will be filed against the gunman once caught, said Hizon. At the moment, the PNP is still investigating and backtracking on the incident.

