PH logs 4,701 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Feb. 7

Commuters wear face masks while leaving the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA—The Philippines recorded 4,701 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Friday.

This is the highest single-day tally in nearly six months or since Feb. 7, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Metro Manila alone had 1,345 more infections, the DOH said.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,774 after a new fatality was reported.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 37,189, while total recoveries are at 3,697,045.

The number of active cases (37,189) is the highest since April 1, the analytics team said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,795,008.



The DOH earlier classified Metro Manila under moderate risk. It now has an average daily attack rate of 8.67 cases per 100,000 population, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Metro Manila's neighboring provinces or the "Plus areas," and Mindanao are reporting "less than 800 cases per day," she noted.

However, the Philippines remains under "low risk" with an ADAR of 3.13 cases per 100,000 population, Vergeire added.

