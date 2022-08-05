Pedestrians walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on April 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Rain showers are expected to continue over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon as a low pressure area crosses Quezon province, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

The LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will sometimes experience heavy rains, the weather agency said.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the LPA was over the coastal waters of Mauban town, and it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The LPA will move northwestward on Friday and cross the Calabarzon-Central Luzon area.

PAGASA again warned of flash floods and landslides.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

