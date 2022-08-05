MANILA — Sen. Nancy Binay on Friday threw her support behind the nuns allegedly portrayed as playing mahjong in the controversial film "Main in Malacañang."

Binay posted on her social media pages the official statement of the Carmelite nuns of Cebu condemning the Viva film, directed by Darryl Yap and produced by her fellow senator Imee Marcos.

"Imaginary events can never be history. Historical trueness will always prevail over historical fiction," Binay said.

“The path to healing a nation begins at truth-telling,” she added in her post, with the hashtag #NeverForget used to commemorate the atrocities of martial law regime.

The controversial film supposedly depicts the last 72 hours of the Marcos family in power before the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos through the people power revolution.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who supported the candidacy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections, also condemned the "malicious attempt to malign" the nuns.

Activist and educator Sister Mary John Mananzan described the scene as "ridiculous" and said the movie was an attempt to distort history.

“Alam niyo, first of all, I’d like to say kung hindi nakakagalit, it is ridiculous. Ridiculous as in out of this world yung ginawa nila ‘no. Kasi my goodness, yung Carmelite sisters ba naman are contemplative, mas strikto pa nga sila kesa sa amin na active,” she explained.

(You know, first of all, I'd like to say that if not enraging, it is ridiculous. What they did is ridiculous, as in out of this world. Because, my goodness, Carmelite sisters are contemplative. They are stricter than us who are active.)

Mananzan noted that contemplative nuns spend their days in prayer.

“Sobra namang ano, distorted ang imagination ng gumawa ng pelikula na yan. Kasi, namemeligro ang bayan, magma-mahjong ka? Kahit hindi ka madre dapat hindi ka mag-mahjong.”

“Eh madre ka pa naman, at that time they were making fasting, abstinence, adoration, sacrifices for the country,” she said.

Sen. Marcos, who produced the film, defended the “truthfulness” of the project and asked critics to watch it first before judging it.

Several historians have criticized Yap's film for alleged historical inaccuracies, which they view as attempts to whitewash the atrocities committed under the previous Marcos rule.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled for over two decades — a period that saw thousands killed, tortured, incarcerated, and disappeared, especially those who were deemed critics and enemies of his regime.

But after nearly four decades, the Marcoses made a successful political comeback after the triumph of the former president's only son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who now occupies the country's highest elected seat that his father once occupied.

Other members of the family remain as powerful as ever, with the Marcoses occupying several local positions within Ilocandia.