Monalisa Dimalanta. Biodiversity Management Bureau/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta as chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Malacañang confirmed on Friday.

The Office of the Press Secretary released Dimalanta's appointment paper as head of the power industry's regulatory body, with a term expiring on July 10, 2029.

She will replace Agnes Devanadera, who retired as ERC chairperson last month.

Prior to her appointment, Dimalanta served as chief legal counsel and compliance officer of the Aboitiz Power Corporation, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

Based on her LinkedIn profile, Dimalanta is also a senior partner at PJS Law.

Cruz-Angeles added that Dimalanta was appointed a chairperson of the National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) in 2019.

During her 2-year stint at NREB, she led the updating of the country's 20-year renewable energy plan, according to a release from the Asia Clean Energy Forum, where she served as speaker last year.

In 2020, Dimalanta was one of 6 "distinguished representatives" of the Women in Renewables of the Year. Organized by the Women in Renewables Asia, the award aims to recognize the efforts of women in the promotion of renewable energy use in the Asia-Pacific region.

