AFP preps for FVR's state funeral on August 9

Former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos during the wake of the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage memorial Park in Taguig City on August 4, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Ramos family

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is preparing for former President Fidel V. Ramos' state funeral on August 9.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Xerxes Trinidad

Trinidad told ANC's Top Story on Friday that more rehearsals for Ramos' state funeral will be done over the weekend.

"Most likely that would happen on Sunday and some of our internal rehearsals so that we will be able to fine-tune the things we have observed in this morning's rehearsal," Trinidad said.

The ceremony will start with departure of honors from the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig where Ramos' wake is taking place, up to the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where the arrival of honors will be conducted.

"There will be a departure honors from Heritage Park, transporting FVR and then going to the Libingan ng mga Bayani. From then there will be arrival honors. It's a brigade size. It's really big and there will be a procession up to the grave site. With that, the different honors will be rendered. We can expect a gun salute. Different rallies of fire," Trinidad said.

According to the AFP spokesperson, they are planning to start the state funeral on Tuesday by 12 noon. He said the former president's family requested a simple state funeral.

Trinidad said there will be a designated area for the media, as well as the general public.

"We are in constant coordination with the Ramos family. We are observing every request they would like. For example the coverage... like media would be in a particular area, public will be attending. These are being coordinated with the different sectors," Trinidad said.

