People crowd outside a COVID-19 vaccination site located inside a mall in Alabang-Zapote Road, Barangay Talon Uno, Las Piñas City in this photo taken around 7 a.m. on August 5, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 116 additional COVID-19 Delta variant cases, majority of which were detected in Metro Manila.

This brings the total known Delta variant infections in the country to 331, according to the agency.

Of the newly-announced cases, 95 are considered local, 1 is a returning overseas Filipino, while the other 20 are still being verified, the DOH said.

A total of 83 local Delta variant infections, all of which have recovered, were in the capital region, while 3 had addresses in Calabarzon, 4 were in Central Visayas, 2 in Davao Region, and 1 case was found each in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Region.

There was also a duplicate case among the 216 total Delta tally as of July 29, according to the DOH, correcting the tally back then to 215.

The agency added that the localities should "act aggressively as if there is already community transmission," while health authorities are studying if it is already happening.

Community transmission happens when several people who have no known contact with an infected person contracts the disease.

OTHER VARIANTS OF CONCERN

ALPHA VARIANT

According to the health department, there were 113 additional Alpha variant cases, which first emerged from the United Kingdom. This pushed the total cases of the strain in the Philippines to 1,968.

Out of the 113 fresh carriers, 104 were local cases, one was a returning overseas Filipino, and 8 are currently under verification.

Two Alpha cases have died while the rest already recovered from the respiratory disease.

BETA VARIANT

There were also 122 new Beta variant infections, majority or 104 of which are considered local cases. Four cases were returning overseas Pinoys while 14 are still being verified whether they are returning OFWs or local cases.

The Philippines now has a total of 2,268 cases of the Beta variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

P.3 VARIANT

According to the DOH, there were 10 more P.3 variant cases found in the country. They have all recovered from the strain.

Nine of the new P.3 cases are local. A carrier, meanwhile, was a returning overseas Filipino.

The country has so far detected 276 cases of the said variant.

The P.3 variant was first reported in Central Visayas in February. It is no longer considered a variant of interest.

The P.3 variant has the mutation that is linked to increased transmissibility, but there is no proof yet that it actually causes that effect, officials have said.

