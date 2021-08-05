Pacquiao releases ‘teaser’ video on SAP graft allegations

Sen. Manny Pacquiao during a Senate session on June 1, 2021. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday released a "teaser" video about his claims that some P10.4 billion in Social Amelioration Program (SAP) funds are missing or were misused by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The nearly 8-minute video entitled "Hiwaga sa Ayuda" is a preview of his allegations that the SAP funds "were systematically malversed and misappropriated" by the DSWD and e-wallet Starpay, Pacquiao said.

The boxer-senator, who is currently in the US for his upcoming bout with Errol Spence on August 21, said he will reveal "the truth about the systematic corruption in the allocation and distribution of the SAP fund" after his fight.

"Sobrang hirap na nga ang dinaranas ng ating mga kababayan dahil sa pandemya ay pinagsasamantalahan pa ang kanilang kahirapan upang magkamal ng limpak-limpak na salapi. I will expose this win or lose in my fight against Errol,” Pacquiao said.

He earlier alleged that out of the 1.8 million SAP beneficiaries, only 500,000 were able to successfully use the Starpay app. He said one needed to download the application to claim their aid.

Pacquiao has filed a resolution seeking a Senate probe into the issue.

The DSWD and management of Starpay have denied his claims, which come amid a word war with President Rodrigo Duterte after Pacquiao criticized the current administration's approach on the West Philippine Sea issue and alleged failure to curb corruption.

Duterte earlier threatened to expose Pacquiao as a "liar" if the lawmaker failed to prove his claim that his government is 3 times more corrupt than previous administrations.

