A scathing report recently released by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in the workplace. James said this is a result of a five-month investigation involving 1,658 pages, 179 interviewees, 11 complainants, and 74,000 pieces of evidence, which will be made available to the public.

"The investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," revealed James.

Governor Cuomo denies the allegations of sexual misconduct and has signaled that he has no intentions to resign from his post. "My attorney, who is a nonpolitical former federal prosecutor, has done a response to each allegation, and the facts are much different than what has been portrayed. That document is available on my website. If you are interested, please take the time to read the facts and decide for yourself."

Cuomo added, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I have ever been."

For his part, President Joe Biden said his fellow Democrat should step down. "I think he should resign. I understand that the (New York) state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact. I've not read all that data," said Biden. "I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the Attorney General decided that there were things that weren't."

Republican commentator and political pundit Ana Navarro described the results of the investigation as devastating, sickening, inexcusable, and unforgivable. She added that no president, governor, congressman or anyone should get away with sexual harassment. Community organizer Christina Baal also took to social media, saying "to all the survivors in NY government and politics: You can celebrate the bravery of your fellow survivors while taking care of yourself. Today may be a tough one but please remember you're not alone. #resigncuomo #BelieveWomen."

For Democratic New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, the results of the probe are clear: Cuomo "engaged in inappropriate, unlawful and abusive behavior." Meng urges the governor to resign for the good of New York or else, the State Assembly must begin impeachment proceedings.

Members of the Filipino community in New York weighed in with mixed reactions. Marilyn Abalos is alarmed and disappointed over the calls for Cuomo's resignation but she also pointed out, "there were several women who basically accused him and so, it's something that he has to deal with." Abalos added that Cuomo "was on a good path towards major leadership in the country, but this probably has destroyed his chances."

For Ricky Rillera, while Cuomo has done a lot for New York, "if he does not resign now, there's going to be a lot of pressure coming up from the women's group and from his own party; and if the trial continues, then what's the point? He's gonna lose anyway."

Meanwhile, New York resident Lindy Rosales wonders if it would be good for New York if Cuomo leaves his post now amid a public health emergency. "It's gonna be difficult to find somebody who will do what he has done for New York, " said Rosales.

While the Attorney General insists Cuomo violated state and federal law, she also said that the report did not reach a conclusion as to whether his alleged conduct amounts to or should be subject to criminal prosecution.