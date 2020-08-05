TikTok user Nograles says no basis to ban Chinese app in Philippines

MANILA - Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Wednesday the Philippine government sees no basis to ban the Chinese video app sharing TikTok, echoing the pronouncement of Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, after some countries have expressed security concerns over its use.

Nograles, who previously used TikTok to share his tribute videos to COVID-19 frontliners, said the government has yet to receive any evidence that would require a ban for the app.

"Wala naman tayong natatanggap na solid evidence or basis for the banning of TikTok. So, unless we are presented with solid evidence or basis for the banning of that app, it will remain status quo," he said in an online forum.

(We have yet to receive any solid evidence or basis for the banning of TikTok.)

On Tuesday, Roque also rejected the banning of the app for lack of basis.

"Wala pong dahilan na nakikita para i-ban ang TikTok dito sa Pilipinas," Roque said.

(We see no reason to ban TikTok here in the Philippines.)

United States President Donald Trump earlier threatened to put TikTok "out of the business" in the US, while the app was recently banned in India.

TikTok defended itself, with its general manager for the US, Vanessa Pappas, telling users that the company was working to give them "the safest app," amid US concerns over data security.

Countries such as Australia and Japan are also looking into security issues in relation to the app.

The popular video-sharing app has been under scrutiny on suspicion that TikTok collects users' personal data that the Chinese government can supposedly access and use for intelligence collection and other purposes.

- with report from Agence France-Presse