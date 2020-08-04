The ANC Brief: PhilHealth 'mafia'

Lots of revelations in Tuesday's Senate hearing on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Bailout

During a Senate hearing on the allegations of corruptions in the the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), a whistleblower said a "mafia" within the agency pocketed around P15 billion from various anomalies. PhilHealth officials said the health fund would collapse by 2022 due to the anomalies and the pandemic. The Palace denied the corporation would collapse. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said government will bail out PhilHealth with public funds, which actually means taxpayers will have to pay up for the corruption of a few in PhilHealth.

Duque's defense

Health Sec. Francisco Duque has been the focus these past few days after President Duterte defended him after some quarters called for Duque's resignation. Sen. Ping Lacson wondered how and why Duque still enjoys the confidence of the president. On Tuesday, Sen. Nancy Binay said that as the country is losing the war on COVID-19, Duque should do some soul-searching.

'Shoot to kill'

Quezon City official Rannie Ludovica is under fire for threatening to "shoot to kill" quarantine violators. The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the threat is illegal and improper. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the threat but has taken no action against Ludovica.

Social media control

New AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay wants to regulate social media using the Anti-Terror Law. Sen. Frank Drilon branded the suggestion as illegal and unconstitutional.

Next serving

Through his DC restaurant Bad Saint, James Beard Award-winning chef Tom Cunanan helped shine a light on Filipino food as part of America’s diverse culinary landscape. Now that he’s leaving it, we hope he’ll do the same in his future endeavors.