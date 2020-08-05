Quezon City coronavirus cases now at 7,355

MANILA - The local government of Quezon City on Wednesday said it now has a total of 7,355 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The city government said 200 more people were cleared of the respiratory illness, pushing the number of recoveries to 4,695.

The death toll went up to 309, with 6 new fatalities.

From the tally of infections, 7,280 patients have complete addresses while 2,250 are considered active cases.

To date, Barangay Batasan Hills has recorded the most coronavirus infections with 317, followed by Bahay Toro (256) and Pasong Tamo (247).

The city has placed several areas under a special concern lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, including: