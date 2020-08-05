New Zealand's 2 new COVID-19 cases Filipino travelers: ministry

MANILA - New Zealand reported Wednesday 2 new cases of COVID-19, both Filipino travelers, its health ministry said.

The two patients are in isolation facilities and arrived in New Zealand from the Philippines via Hong Kong, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived on July 23, while the second is a middle-aged woman who arrived on August 1.

New Zealand currently has 24 active cases of the virus out of its 1,219 total, with none receiving hospital-level care, according to its health ministry.

The country lost its COVID-free status last month following the early release from isolation of 2 women travelers from Britain.

New Zealand has not reported local virus transmission in 96 days, its health ministry said.