Mga 6 footer pataas mas malaki ang tsansang dapuan ng COVID-19?

MAYNILA — Kaliwa’t kanan ang mga pag-aaral tungkol sa COVID-19 at kung sino ang mas delikadong mahawa dito.

Isa sa mga pinakabagong pag-aaral na lumabas ay mula sa University of Manchester kung saan pinasagot nila ng survey ang 2,000 tao sa United Kingdom at United States.

Lumabas sa kanilang pag-aaral na doble ang posibilidad na magkaroon ng COVID-19 ang matatangkad o mas mataas sa 6 feet.

"Taking both samples together, being tall more than doubled the probability of having a COVID-19 medical diagnosis or positive test for people over 6 feet," ayon sa pag-aaral.

"[T]he data in both countries, argue the researchers, could suggest that aerosol transmission is very likely, with taller individuals at higher risk – something that would not be expected if transmission was exclusively through droplets," dagdag pa nito.

Ang infectious disease specialist na si Dr. Rontgene Solante, matagal na umanong naisip ang posibilidad nito kaya binibiro nya ang mga kasamahang hindi katangkaran.

"It was intentionally a joke. And every day I made rounds 'oh these are the fortunate doctors, less risk because of the height'," ani Solante.

Ikinagulat umano niya ang balita tungkol sa pag-aaral ng University of Manchester bagama't tingin niya ay may basehan naman ito.

"We have already established that COVID-19, the possibility of transmission is also airborne aside from droplet. Nandun sya sa ere na medyo matagal... I would seem to agree baka may correlation din yung height because if you are taller than 6 feet and above the air will be exposed to that longer," aniya.

Pero ayon sa kanya, hindi dapat maging kampante ang mga hindi 6 feet ang tangkad dahil mas kumakalat pa rin ang COVID-19 sa pamamagitan ng droplets.

"Hindi porke ang height natin less than five feet or 6 feet, less tayo ma-expose dahil airborne. Ang pinakaimportante pa rin na mode of transmission is the droplet. Pag umuubo within 6 ft. Tapos yung surfaces na contaminated by the droplet, hinahawakan without washing the hands," paalala niya.

Ang infectious disease expert naman na si Dr. Benjamin Co, hindi kumbinsido sa pag-aaral dahil base ito sa survey.

"Take with a grain of salt. Sa akin it’s interesting... There should have been more science put into it before we believe in anything. We need to wait for more evidence later on," ani Co, head ng pediatrics infectious diseases section ng UST Hospital.

Sinabi ng parehong eksperto na malaki talaga ang posibilidad ng airborne infection sa mga sarado at kulob na mga lugar.



Kaya mas importanteng alalahanin ito at ang physical distancing imbes na mag-alala tungkol sa tangkad.