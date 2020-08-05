Locsin hopes to send PH help to Lebanon after twin blasts

MANILA - Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday conveyed condolences to the Lebanese people following the deadly blasts in Beirut, and hoped to extend material help as "some gesture of solidarity."

"Our hearts go out to the Lebanese people. And I hope material and medical help as well," Locsin said on Twitter, instructing his agency to request the latter from the Office of the President.

From my embassy in Beirut. Our hearts go out to the Lebanese people. And I hope material and medical help as well. ⁦@DFAPHL⁩ Let’s out in a request at the Palace. Some gesture of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/MdVxN0uFCs — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 5, 2020

“DFA will try to extend as much help as it can out of its own resources not just to OFWs but Lebanese communities. Would be nice to send a medical team when flights resume if still needed,” he added.

On second thought, DFA will try to extend as much help as it can out of its own resources not just to OFWs but Lebanese communities. Would be nice to send a medical team when flights resume if still needed. It is what we are known for. https://t.co/CRftmxu5JQ — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 5, 2020

As of noontime in Manila, two Filipinos are confirmed to be among the scores who died from the explosions, while 8 others are injured and 11 missing, according to the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.

Locsin posted as well on his Twitter account a video from the embassy that showed a view of the explosion from the sea.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab of Lebanon said that 2,750 tons of agricultural fertilizer ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking "a disaster in every sense of the word."

Bloodied and dazed wounded people stumbled among the debris, glass shards and burning buildings in central Beirut as the health ministry reported 73 dead and 3,700 injured across wide parts of the country's biggest city. - with report from Agence France-Presse