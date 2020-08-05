Hontiveros urges QC mayor: Replace task force head over 'shoot-to-kill' threat

MANILA - Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte to replace the chief implementor of the city's quarantine policies after the official posted a "shoot-to-kill" threat against lockdown violators online.

Former Quezon City councilor and now Task Force Disiplina chief Rannie Ludovica does "not inspire confidence in our city's local leaders," Hontiveros said in her letter to Belmonte.

"I request the good mayor to consider replacing Mr. Ludovica," Hontiveros said, noting that she is a "long-time resident of Quezon City."

"The Filipino people are already suffering from the health and economic impacts of this pandemic and do not need a militaristic and punitive approach to what is primarily a public health problem," the senator said.

Hontiveros also appealed to Belmonte to "remind all officials and leaders of the city to more strictly comply with local, national and Constitutional regulations."

Ludovica has deleted his "shoot-to-kill" threat from his personal Facebook account, but screen captures of the said post continue to circulate on social media.

Belmonte earlier called Ludovica's post as "irresponsible" and underscored that the former councilman's statement should not be considered as Quezon City's official policy.