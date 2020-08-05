Fabella hospital reiterates appeal to patients to be truthful about health status

MANILA - The Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Wednesday appealed to patients to be truthful about their condition to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the government-run maternity facility.

“Yun po ang nagiging problema namin pag hindi nagsabi ang pasyente gusto lang nilang makaraos at makapanganak. Sa amin naman ho magsabi lang ng totoo meron naman kaming facility ‘wag naman po nilang i-endanger iba pong pasyente,” said Dr. Esmeraldo Ilem, the hospital’s medical center chief said.

In an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Ilem said there are now 7 COVID-19 patients under their care.

“’Di man kami na-designate na COVID hospital, pero pag may na identify kaming COVID ina-isolate agad namin. Tumatanggap po kami basta asymptomatic at mild pero yung moderate to severe dinadala sa designated COVID hospital,” he said.

They however could not test patients as rapid tests are still not allowed by government and swab tests take about 3 to 5 days before results are released.

“Nakapanganak na po sila bago malaman ang resulta,” he said.

The doctor added that they converted the pediatric building into isolation facility with around 20 patients’ capacity. The pediatric ward was transferred to the main hospital, separate from the isolation facility.

“Yung isolation building namin may sariling labor room, delivery room, operating room, recovery room, saka ICU,” he said.

Mothers who are positive for the virus can still breastfeed their babies, he said.

“So far yung na check namin yung mga babies apat pa lang po yung nagpopositive. Nakuha sa mother,” he said.

Medical personnel are assigned at the isolation facility on a weekly basis.

He added that positive cases among their frontliners are also increasing.

“Dumadami po ang nagpapositve pero 65 percent po galing po sa community, yung mga nag-uuwian,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ilem said they already asked for personnel augmentation from the Department of Health.

“May request na po kami binigyan na kami ng DOH, meron na kaming job order. May bago silang programa na from the regions na hindi masyadong marami ang COVID mukha yun po ipadadala nilang augmentation,” he said.

Ilem said the hospital is currently attending to 650 patients in the maternity ward.