DSWD: 9.6 million beneficiaries get 2nd tranche of SAP

MANILA - More than 9.6 million beneficiaries have received the second tranche of government’s cash aid to poor families affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As of 12 noon yesterday, nasa 69 percent na tayo. Ibig sabihin more than P62.5 billion have been released to more than 9.6 million beneficiaries ng 2nd tranche ng social amelioration program,” said DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

Dumlao, in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo on Wednesday, said the agency continues to experience challenges in the distribution of the cash aid, such as mobility limitations.

“Despite all the challenges, despite the fact that most of our personnel are already infected with COVID-19 patuloy po kaming nagbabahagi ng ayuda (we continue to distribute the subsidy),” she said.

The DSWD tapped electronic means for the distribution of the subsidy. Beneficiaries will receive cash aid ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 based on minimum wage rates in the region.

“Mayroon po tayong coordination with our field offices and our local units and financial service providers. Ito po ay para ma-manage natin 'yung distribution of aid sa ating identified payout centers,” she said.

(We have coordination with our field offices and our local units and financial service providers to manage the distribution of aid to identified payout centers.)

The DSWD likewise appealed to beneficiaries to follow the schedule set by financial service providers to avoid queuing since payout centers also cater to their regular transactions other than the cash aid distribution.

Beneficiaries will receive a message from the financial providers to inform them when, where, and how they can claim the subsidy.

“With the digital transaction, mas reliable dahil safe at contactless 'yung ating distribution,” she said. But a cash out comes with a minimal fee, she said.