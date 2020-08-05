Home  >  News

DFA says 10 of 11 missing Filipino seafarers in Lebanon blast found safe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2020 07:50 PM

MANILA - Ten of the 11 Filipino seafarers earlier reported missing in the explosions that rocked Beirut in Lebanon have been found, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Beirut said the 10 seafarers suffered minor injuries and are now with the management of their shipping company, Abu Merhi Cruises.

This leaves one more seafarer still missing.

The Embassy also said it will continue to check on the condition of the seafarers and other Filipinos who were reported hospitalized following the blast.

Aside from the seafarers, DFA earlier reported that 1 household service worker is also missing, while 2 others died from the tragedy.

Two other Filipino crew were injured and managed to reach the Philippine Embassy in Beirut where they were recuperating after receiving treatment in the hospital.

A total of 8 Filipinos were injured from the incident, of whom, 7 sustained minor injuries, while 1 is in critical but stable condition, a DFA official said.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Lebanon   Lebanon blast   Beirut   Beirut blast   DFA   Department of Foreign Affairs   Filipino seafarers   Filipino seafarers   Filipino household service worker  